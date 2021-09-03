MARKET NEWS

Japan's Yoshihide Suga to step down as Prime Minister

Suga, who took over after Shinzo Abe resigned last September, citing ill health, has seen his support ratings sink to below 30% as the nation struggles with its worst wave of COVID-19 infections ahead of a general election this year.

Reuters
September 03, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
Japan PM Yoshihide Suga

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will step down, Kyodo news reported on Friday, and party sources said he would not run in a ruling party leader race in September, setting the stage for his replacement after just one year in office.

Suga, who took over after Shinzo Abe resigned last September, citing ill health, has seen his support ratings sink to below 30% as the nation struggles with its worst wave of COVID-19 infections ahead of a general election this year.

The party leader contest is slated for Sept. 29, and the winner is all but assured of being premier because of the LDP’s majority in the lower house. The government has been considering holding the general election on Oct. 17.

Suga was planning to reshuffle his cabinet and party executives, but those plans were no longer valid, two party sources told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Fumio Kishida, a former foreign minister, is competing for the party leader post. On Thursday, Kishida criticised Suga’s coronavirus response and urged a stimulus package to combat the pandemic.

Unlike last year, grassroots LDP members will vote along with its members of parliament, which makes the outcome of the party leader race harder to predict. Novice MPs, fearful of losing their seats, may be wary of following their elders’ orders.
first published: Sep 3, 2021 09:30 am

