Japan PM Suga to meet with Pfizer CEO for early delivery of vaccine doses

Yoshihide Suga is planning to meet the executive in person in Tokyo, media reported, citing government sources.

Reuters
July 22, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST
Japan PM Yoshihide Suga

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is preparing to negotiate directly with the chief executive of Pfizer as soon as this week for early delivery of 20 million vaccine doses, domestic media reported on Thursday.

