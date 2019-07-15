App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 10:02 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan PM Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc set for solid upper house win: Polls

Abe's Liberal Democratic party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito together are on track to win as many as 83 seats, well over the 63 seats needed for a majority of the 124 seats to be contested on Sunday, the poll by the Nikkei business daily conducted late last week showed.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition is set to win a solid majority in an upper house election later this week, keeping alive his dream to revise Japan's pacifist constitution, a survey showed on Monday.

Similar polls taken by other media outlets, including the Kyodo news agency, showed support for the LDP had increased to 31.0% of all respondents, up 2 percentage points from a similar poll last month. Support for Komeito was unchanged at 5.6%.

Such a showing could enable the ruling bloc and other smaller parties including the Japan Innovation Party, which support constitutional revisions, to maintain their "super majority", or two-thirds of the vote. Such a majority is needed to start the process of revising Japan's post-World War Two pacifist constitution.

Changing the constitution to enshrine the role of Japan's military, known as the Self-Defense Forces, has been a long-held goal for Abe, who has been prime minister and leader of the LDP since 2012.

Constitutional revisions require approval by two-thirds of both chambers of parliament and a majority in a public referendum.

Upper house elections are held every three years, with members' terms running for six years. The LDP won a landslide victory in 2013 but fared less well in 2016.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 09:50 am

