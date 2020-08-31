Japan PM Shinzo Abe tells Donald Trump strengthening of Japan-US alliance will remain

In a phone call lasting about 30 minutes, Abe explained his decision on Friday to resign as prime minister, the government said.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told U.S. President Donald Trump that a strengthening of the two nations' alliance will remain in place even after Abe's departure, a Japanese government spokesman said on Monday.In a phone call lasting about 30 minutes, Abe explained his decision on Friday to resign as prime minister, the government said.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 09:08 am