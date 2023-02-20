 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Japan PM pledges $5.5 billion in additional Ukraine aid

AFP
Feb 20, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's announcement came as US President Joe Biden, on an unannounced visit to Kyiv, promised increased arms deliveries for Ukraine. (File image)

Japan will offer Ukraine fresh financial support worth $5.5 billion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday, days before the first anniversary of Russia's invasion.

"There is still a need to assist people whose livelihoods have been destroyed by the war, and to restore destroyed infrastructure," he said in a speech at a think tank symposium in Tokyo.

"We have decided to provide additional financial support of $5.5 billion," Kishida said.

He said the government would seek parliament's approval for "the amendment of relevant laws and rules" to allow the funds to be delivered.