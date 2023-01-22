 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Japan PM Kishida weighs February Ukraine visit to hold talks with Zelenskiy: Yomiuri

Reuters
Jan 22, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST

As chair of the Group of Seven (G7) leading economies this year, Japan wants to show it intends to keep providing support to Ukraine while it also aims to release a statement with Kyiv condemning Russia's aggression, Yomiuri said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (File image )

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting Kyiv in February and holding talks with Ukraine's President Volodomyr Zelenskiy, the Yomiuri newspaper said, citing Japanese government sources.

As chair of the Group of Seven (G7) leading economies this year, Japan wants to show it intends to keep providing support to Ukraine while it also aims to release a statement with Kyiv condemning Russia's aggression, Yomiuri said.

Kishida will make a final decision about whether to go ahead with the visit based on the state of the war in Ukraine, Yomiuri said, citing multiple unnamed government sources.

Japan's foreign ministry was not immediately available to comment on the report.

Speaking at a television programme on Sunday, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said the idea was something Japan must contemplate as chair of G7 this year.

"But nothing has been decided at this stage," he said, when asked about the possibility of Kishida visiting Kyiv.