    Japan PM Fumio Kishida tells ministers to continue sanctions against Russia, support Ukraine

    Reuters
    August 23, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST
    Japan PM Fumio Kishida

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his cabinet ministers to continue diplomatic responses, including sanctions, against Russia, while backing Ukraine, by keeping close coordination with the Group of Seven nations, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

    "We will continue to work closely with G7 and international community following the prime minister's instructions and respond appropriately," Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters.

    The ministers did not discuss any new sanctions, he added.
