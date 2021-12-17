Japan PM Fumio Kishida speaks with Pfizer CEO on speeding vaccine boosters

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday spoke with the country’s biggest supplier of COVID-19 vaccines amid media reports he will seek to speed up the booster shot programme.

Chief government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno confirmed the talks between Kishida and Pfizer Inc CEO Albert Bourla, saying the prime minister will explain his plan later on Friday evening.

The government wants to speed up vaccine imports and shorten the time between the first two shots and the booster, from eight months to six months, the Jiji news service reported, citing government sources.

Although COVID-19 cases have fallen dramatically since a deadly wave in August, there is growing concern about the Omicron variant, which has been found more than 30 times in Japan during airport screening and quarantine.

Japan has contracted to receive 120 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine next year and had about 16 million in stock as of this month. On Thursday, the government officially approved Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine for its booster programme, which has so far covered just 0.1% of the population.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

After a relatively late start, Japan has fully inoculated almost 80% of its population, the highest among Group of Seven economies.

Health minister Shigeyuki Goto said last week that boosters should be given as soon as possible, instead of holding firm to an eight-month lag from the first two shots.