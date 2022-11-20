 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Japan PM Fumio Kishida plans to sack internal affairs minister Minoru Terada, Yomiuri reports

Nov 20, 2022 / 07:38 AM IST

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to sack internal affairs minister Minoru Terada, Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday, the third cabinet minister to leave in under a month in a fresh blow for Kishida’s battered support ratings.

Kishida made the decision to oust Terada on Saturday given increasing pressure within his party to lessen the impact on the upcoming parliament session on the second fiscal year 2023/24 extra budget and will discuss the procedures with aides on Sunday, Yomiuri said.

Terada has come under fire for several funding scandals and has acknowledged that one of his support groups had submitted a funding documentation ostensibly signed by a dead person, and calls have risen for his departure ahead of budget deliberations set to start this week.

His departure could further weaken Kishida, whose support ratings have remained stuck below 30% in some recent opinion polls, a level that may make it difficult for him to carry out his political agenda.

Kishida told a news conference in Bangkok on Saturday he would make a decision on Terada as needed, adding ”cabinet ministers must fulfill their obligations to explain.”

After leading his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to an election victory in July, Kishida had been widely expected to enjoy a ”golden three years” with no national elections required to take place until 2025.