Japan plans to send Tokyo 2020, JOC and JPC chiefs to Beijing Olympics

The government intends to forego dispatching officials such as cabinet ministers to the event, NHK added.

Reuters
December 24, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST
People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak are seen near the lit-up Olympic rings at top of the Olympic Tower, a year ahead of the opening of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, in Beijing, China February 4, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

Japan plans to send Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto as well as the heads of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) and the Japanese Paralympic Committee (JPC) to the Winter Games in Beijing next year, public broadcaster NHK said.

The government intends to forego dispatching officials such as cabinet ministers to the event, NHK added.
Tags: #Beijing #China #Japan #Olympics #World News
