English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Japan plans new joint command to manage armed forces: Nikkei

    The government aims to have the joint command functioning by 2024.

    Reuters
    October 29, 2022 / 05:25 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Japan will set up a new joint command to manage the operations of its land, sea and air forces, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday, as part of a major defence overhaul in the face of China’s increasing assertiveness over Taiwan.

    The government aims to have the joint command functioning by 2024. It will be tasked with coordinating strategies and boosting Japan’s defence cooperation with the U.S. military, Nikkei reported.

    The defence ministry could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government is boosting its military spending in response to China’s growing might and geopolitical uncertainty over Taiwan and North Korea’s missile developments.

    The new arrangements will be included in the defence overhaul that the government will unveil by the year-end, Nikkei said.

    Close
    The joint command will be overseen by a joint commander, a newly created position that will report directly to Japan’s defence minister, it added.
    Reuters
    Tags: #armed forced #China #Japan #Prime Minister Fumio Kishida #Taiwan #USA
    first published: Oct 29, 2022 05:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.