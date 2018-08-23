App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 08:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Japan official says Donald Trump misunderstands trade

In an exclusive interview with The AP, Hiroshige Seko warned that Tokyo might take action if the US fulfills threats to levy a 25 percent tariff on Japanese auto imports.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Japan's trade minister has told The Associated Press that President Donald Trump's tariff policies reflect a serious misunderstanding of the importance of free trade and Japanese companies' contributions to the US economy.

In an exclusive interview with The AP, Hiroshige Seko warned that Tokyo might take action if the US fulfills threats to levy a 25 percent tariff on Japanese auto imports.

He didn't rule out retaliatory tariffs. Seko did not give details of possible options. He expressed concern that trade tensions may harm the global economy.

Seko's comments came as the US and China imposed additional tariffs today on billions of dollars of each other's products. He said Tokyo was trying to get Trump to stop thinking Japanese products pose a security threat to the US.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 08:35 pm

