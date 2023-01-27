 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Japan, Netherlands to join US in restricting chip equipment exports to China

Reuters
Jan 27, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding NV from selling machines to China used to make certain types of advanced chips, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported.

Japan would impose similar restrictions on Nikon Corp, the report said.

Sources have told Reuters that a deal between Dutch and U.S. officials could be clinched by the end of the month as representatives from the two countries meet in Washington on Friday.