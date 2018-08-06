Japan mulls giving Monday mornings off to its workers

In a bid to combat Monday morning blues and overwork related incidents happening in the country, the Japanese government has proposed to launch a plan called 'Shining Monday'. This will let the workers take the Monday morning off and report to work post lunch.

As per a report by The Telegraph, 'Shining Monday' is a key step being taken by the Japanese government, as part of its major initiatives to encourage corporations to bring down the employees’ overtime and make them not spend most of their lives in the office. This proposal is also a critical development aimed at arresting the menace of 'karoshi' (death by overwork).

The program being pushed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is an attempt to let the workers strike the work-life balance by giving them some respite. In late July, the ministry conducted a test for the proposed plan asking 30 percent of its staff to take the July 27 morning off. The results impressed the ministry, which has motivated them to plan a rollout of the same in the country's corporate world. The initiative, however, will be a voluntary one for companies.

The Japanese government, last year, launched the 'Premium Friday' scheme, wherein corporations asked its staff to leave office early on the last Friday every month. This would help the workers spend more time with family and friends.

The aim was to reduce work-related stress, and in the process give a boost to the economy as happy employees are more productive at work.

However, the scheme met some resistance, and a study conducted this year by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry discovered that 89 percent of the employees were aware of the scheme, but only a 11.2 percent actually took the advantage and left early.

'Shining Monday', however, the Japanese government hopes, is a more palatable scheme for companies and has the potential to be more popular with the workers.