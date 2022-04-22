Japan March consumer prices rise at fastest pace in over 2 years

Japan's core consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in more than two years in March, raising worries higher energy and food costs could increasingly take a toll on households' purchasing power.

The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food prices but includes fuel costs, jumped 0.8% in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

That matched the median forecast in a Reuters poll and marked the seventh straight month of gains.

The data will be among factors the Japan's central bank will scrutinise at its next two-day rate review, which is scheduled to end on Thursday, where it is likely to raise its inflation forecast for this fiscal year to near 2%.

Core consumer price inflation has posted a year-on-year increase every month since September. March's increase marked the fastest year-on-year rise since January 2020.

Overall, however, the rate of price increases in Japan has remained modest compared with much sharper gains in the United States and other advanced economies, as sluggish wage growth in Japan discourages firms from hiking prices much.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has stuck to its massive monetary stimulus as it seeks to have inflation stably hit its 2% target on the back of strong wage growth, despite worries that a weakening yen is driving up import costs of food and energy.