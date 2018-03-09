Japan looks to take in 2 lakh Indian IT professionals

Japan looks to open its doors for 2 lakh IT professionals from India to support its burgeoning IT infrastructure.

According to an Economic Times report, the statement was made by Shigeki Maeda, the Executive Vice President at Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), a government body.

Speaking at the India-Japan Business Partnership Seminar, which was jointly organised by Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce and Jetro, he also set a target of roping in 8 lakh of India’s IT professionals to live and settle in the country by 2030.

Maeda further spoke of Japanese firms feeling the limitations of conventional “in-house innovation” and moving towards the “most-advanced IT Technology Capabilities” which would make India an ideal partner.

He further said that Japan needs more IT professionals in the country to ensure that its desire to revolutionize its manufacturing process by banking on innovation and technology. This is particularly in the areas of life-science, finance, services and agriculture.

The Japanese government looks to provide the status of a permanent resident within a year to highly skilled professionals, which is currently one of the quickest granted right of residence in the world. Currently, applicants have no need to submit their employment certificate and letters of explanation for multiple-entry visas.

If one has been to Japan twice before in the year, entering the country needs one to submit just their passport and their visa application form .