    Japan launches lunar lander into space, what’s next for SLIM?

    The SLIM mission, which stands for Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, is following an unusually extended trajectory to reach the Moon and is expected to touch down within a timeframe of four to six months

    Moneycontrol News
    September 07, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST
    The objective of this space mission is to aid scientists in comprehending the formation of celestial objects

    Japan's lunar mission known as SLIM successfully launched on September 7 morning after multiple delays due to weather conditions. If the SLIM spacecraft achieves a safe landing on the Moon, Japan will join an exclusive group of only five countries to accomplish this feat.

    The SLIM mission, which stands for Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, is following an unusually extended trajectory to reach the Moon and is expected to touch down within a timeframe of four to six months. Should it achieve its goal, SLIM would be the smallest and lightest spacecraft to ever land on the Moon. The H2-A rocket, carrying the precision "Moon Sniper" lander blasted off at 8:42 am (23:42 GMT Wednesday).

    Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) greeted the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on launching SLIM successfully.

    “Congratulations JAXA on the successful launch of the SLIM lander to the moon. Best wishes for another successful lunar endeavour by the global space community,” stated ISRO.

    The objective of this space mission is to aid scientists in comprehending the formation of celestial objects and the origins of the universe. Conducted in partnership with NASA, the mission will encompass the investigation of light across different wavelengths, temperature evaluations, and the examination of the forms and luminosity of celestial entities, as reported by the Associated Press.

    This launch is on the heels of India's recent milestone in becoming the fourth country to accomplish a successful Moon landing through its Chandrayaan-3 mission. The launch occurred just a fortnight after India's successful touchdown of the Vikram lander on the lunar south pole.

    first published: Sep 7, 2023 01:14 pm

