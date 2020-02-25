App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 08:39 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan health minister says too early to talk about cancelling Olympics

Questions have risen about whether the Olympics should be moved or cancelled, with one London mayoral candidate saying London was ready to host the games if needed.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Tokyo Summer Olympics (Tokyo, Japan) | July 24 to August 9 | It will be the second time that Tokyo will be hosting the Summer Olympic Games, the first being in 1964. Tokyo will also become the first city in Asia to host the summer Olympic Games twice. (Image: Reuters)
Tokyo Summer Olympics (Tokyo, Japan) | July 24 to August 9 | It will be the second time that Tokyo will be hosting the Summer Olympic Games, the first being in 1964. Tokyo will also become the first city in Asia to host the summer Olympic Games twice. (Image: Reuters)

Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday it was still too early to talk about cancelling the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which start on July 24, due to the coronavirus and its spread in Japan.

Questions have risen about whether the Olympics should be moved or cancelled, with one London mayoral candidate saying London was ready to host the games if needed.

Kato's comments came after the minister was asked about such views at a news conference.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 08:32 am

