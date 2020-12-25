MARKET NEWS

Japan government panel says people aged 65 or older should get priority on COVID-19 vaccine

The panel also said people with underlying conditions including chronic heart disease, chronic respiratory disease and chronic kidney disease, among others, should also be given priority to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Reuters
December 25, 2020 / 11:25 AM IST

Representative image: Reuters

A Japanese health ministry panel said on Friday the elderly aged 65 or older should be given priority to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #World News
first published: Dec 25, 2020 10:20 am

