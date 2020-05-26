App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 07:42 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan gives up approving Avigan for COVID-19 treatment by end-May: Report

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had said earlier this month he hoped the drug would be approved sometime in May if its efficacy and safety could be confirmed.

Reuters
File image
File image

The Japanese government has given up on approving Fujifilm Holdings Corp's Avigan drug for the treatment of COVID-19 by the end of May, Kyodo News reported late on Monday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had said earlier this month he hoped the drug would be approved sometime in May if its efficacy and safety could be confirmed.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 07:37 am

tags #coronavirus #Japan #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights on May 26: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on May 26: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Oil climbs as suppliers stick to output cuts, coronavirus lockdowns ease

Oil climbs as suppliers stick to output cuts, coronavirus lockdowns ease

Mexico reports 71,105 total cases of coronavirus and 7,633 deaths

Mexico reports 71,105 total cases of coronavirus and 7,633 deaths

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.