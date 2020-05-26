Japan gives up approving Avigan for COVID-19 treatment by end-May: Report

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had said earlier this month he hoped the drug would be approved sometime in May if its efficacy and safety could be confirmed.
Reuters
The Japanese government has given up on approving Fujifilm Holdings Corp's Avigan drug for the treatment of COVID-19 by the end of May, Kyodo News reported late on Monday.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had said earlier this month he hoped the drug would be approved sometime in May if its efficacy and safety could be confirmed.
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 26, 2020 07:37 am