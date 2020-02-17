Japan gives 2,000 free iPhones to passengers and crew of coronavirus-hit cruise ship

The Japanese government has distributed nearly 2,000 free iPhone units to passengers aboard the coronavirus-infected cruise ship, which has been quarantined, Gadget 360 has reported.

More than 70,500 people have been infected across China by the COVID-19 virus as the world battles to contain the outbreak that has sparked panic buying and jitters over the global economic impact.

Outside China, the biggest cluster of infections is on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Yokohama, where coronavirus cases have climbed quickly to 355 despite passengers being confined to their cabins during a 14-day quarantine. The ship has 3,711 people on board.

The iPhones have been provided by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, in cooperation with the Ministry of Private Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, said the report.

The objective of distributing free iPhones is to let the stranded passengers get in touch with medical professionals, book an appointment, accept drug requests and discuss the trauma with psychologists, it said.

According to the report, the iPhones come with a pre-installed Line app, which will serve as the connection channel for passengers with medical experts in Japan. With the distribution of mobile phones, the government body has ensured that every cabin, for both the ship's crew and passengers, has at least one device to help them connect and remain updated via the Line app.

The reason for handing out iPhones to the passengers and crew of the coronavirus-hit ship is because phones with App Store or Google Play Store registered outside Japan might not be able to download the Line app.

With the iPhones, the crew and passengers have been provided an information manual to easily find the Line app on the device and use it to remain in touch with psychologists and doctors, said the report.

The users will also receive all the news updates surrounding their status aboard the quarantined ship on Japan's Yokohama port through the iPhones, added the report.

A total of five Indians have been infected with coronavirus on the ship. The ship has a total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and six passengers.