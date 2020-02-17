App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Japan gives 2,000 free iPhones to passengers and crew of coronavirus-hit cruise ship

The iPhones come with a pre-installed Line app, which will serve as the connection channel for passengers with medical experts in Japan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Japanese government has distributed nearly 2,000 free iPhone units to passengers aboard the coronavirus-infected cruise ship, which has been quarantined, Gadget 360 has reported.

More than 70,500 people have been infected across China by the COVID-19 virus as the world battles to contain the outbreak that has sparked panic buying and jitters over the global economic impact.

Outside China, the biggest cluster of infections is on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Yokohama, where coronavirus cases have climbed quickly to 355 despite passengers being confined to their cabins during a 14-day quarantine. The ship has 3,711 people on board.

Close

The iPhones have been provided by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, in cooperation with the Ministry of Private Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, said the report.

related news

The objective of distributing free iPhones is to let the stranded passengers get in touch with medical professionals, book an appointment, accept drug requests and discuss the trauma with psychologists, it said.

According to the report, the iPhones come with a pre-installed Line app, which will serve as the connection channel for passengers with medical experts in Japan. With the distribution of mobile phones, the government body has ensured that every cabin, for both the ship's crew and passengers, has at least one device to help them connect and remain updated via the Line app.

The reason for handing out iPhones to the passengers and crew of the coronavirus-hit ship is because phones with App Store or Google Play Store registered outside Japan might not be able to download the Line app.

With the iPhones, the crew and passengers have been provided an information manual to easily find the Line app on the device and use it to remain in touch with psychologists and doctors, said the report.

The users will also receive all the news updates surrounding their status aboard the quarantined ship on Japan's Yokohama port through the iPhones, added the report.

A total of five Indians have been infected with coronavirus on the ship. The ship has a total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and six passengers.


Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 01:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Health #world

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.