App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 05, 2018 10:13 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan February services PMI eases as new order growth slows

The Markit/Nikkei Japan Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 51.7 in February on a seasonally adjusted basis from 51.9 in the previous month.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Activity in Japan's service sector expanded at a slightly slower pace in February as new business growth slowed, suggesting a slight moderation in overall economic growth.

The Markit/Nikkei Japan Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 51.7 in February on a seasonally adjusted basis from 51.9 in the previous month.

But the index remained above the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction for the 17th consecutive month.

The index for new business eased to 51.9 from 52.2 in February. Companies hired more staff to deal with a backlog of unfilled orders, but the pace of job creation was the lowest in three months.

related news

"The pace of expansion in Japanese service sector output was broadly unmoved in February, ticking fractionally lower overall," said Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

"Softer inflationary trends were also apparent in February, with both prices paid and prices charged rising to slower extents."

The price trends suggest the Bank of Japan will continue to have difficulty reaching its 2 percent inflation target, which will reinforce views that it will maintain its massive stimulus programme for some time to come.

The composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services, fell to 52.2 from 52.8 in January.

Japan's gross domestic product has expanded for the past eight quarters, the strongest run of growth since the 1980s bubble economy, but a recent large drop in industrial production has raised some questions about how strong the economy will grow in the future.

tags #World News

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC