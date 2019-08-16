App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 11:00 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan exports seen shrinking for 8th month in July, core inflation weak

Many export-reliant economies such as Japan have been hit hard by the Sino-US tariff row, which has already upended supply chains and undermined global trade, investment and corporate earnings.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Japan's exports likely fell for an eight straight month in July, a Reuters poll showed on August 16, as a protracted US-China trade war and weak global demand hurt shipments from the world's third-largest economy.

Adding to the growing challenge for policymakers, the nation's core consumer inflation is also expected to stay at 2-year lows for the month, weighed down by softer prices of energy-related items, the poll showed.

Exports in July were forecast to have shrunk 2.2% from a year earlier, which would extend a slump that began in December last year, but not as bad as a revised 6.6% decline in June.

Close

Many export-reliant economies such as Japan have been hit hard by the Sino-US tariff row, which has already upended supply chains and undermined global trade, investment and corporate earnings.

related news

"Weak external demand due to the global economic slowdown, notably China, and heating up of the US-China trade friction, pushed down exports," said Kenta Maruyama, economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting.

"International commodity markets such as oil prices have weakened, which also weighed on imports...but we expect a demand rush ahead of a planned sales tax hike in October will help boost imports."

The poll forecast that imports would slip 2.7% from a year earlier, meaning the trade balance will turn to a deficit of 200 billion yen ($1.88 billion) from a revised surplus of 589.6 billion yen in June.

The Finance Ministry will publish trade data at 8:50 a.m. local time on Aug. 19 (2350 GMT, Aug. 18).

The poll also found the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food costs, rose 0.6% in July from a year earlier, the same pace of growth in June.

The reading would be the weakest since July 2017 when the index climbed 0.5%.

The stubbornly low inflation and rising economic risks will keep the Bank of Japan under pressure to ease further. In July the BOJ held off on expanding stimulus but committed to doing so "without hesitation" if a global slowdown jeopardises the country's economic recovery.

"Growth in energy prices such as gasoline, electricity and city gas slowed down and mobile charges likely declined, which would make growth in core CPI modest," said Yusuke Shimoda, senior economist at Japan Research Institute.

The Internal Affairs Ministry will release data on consumer prices at 8:30 a.m. local time on Aug. 23 (2330 GMT on Aug. 22).

Japan's economy expanded for a third straight quarter in April-June thanks to robust domestic demand but weak external demand and a planned sales tax hike in October cloud the outlook

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 10:51 am

tags #Economy #Japan #trade #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.