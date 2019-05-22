App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 07:45 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan exports fall again but business sentiment offers hope

The exports contraction followed gross domestic product (GDP) data out Monday that showed Japan's growth unexpectedly accelerated in January-March, driven by net contributions from exports, despite declines in consumer and business spending.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Japanese exports fell for the fifth month in April in a sign of the growing economic strain exerted by the Sino-U.S. trade war, but a pickup in business sentiment and machinery orders show companies remain optimistic about the future.

The exports contraction followed gross domestic product (GDP) data out Monday that showed Japan's growth unexpectedly accelerated in January-March, driven by net contributions from exports, despite declines in consumer and business spending.

Worries about overseas demand and weak consumer spending could keep policymakers under pressure to forego a twice-delayed tax hike in October, although a rebound in manufacturers' confidence may ease some fears of a recession in the world's third-largest economy.

Highlighting uncertainty over the outlook, about two-thirds of companies expect growth to remain flat in the second quarter, while 82% of firms believe Japan's economy is not fully prepared for a planned tax hike, a Reuters monthly poll showed.

related news

Investors are closely watching the government's monthly report due later this week for a possible downgrading of its view that the economy is in a gradual recovery, which would rekindle speculation about a tax hike delay.

Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Wednesday Japan's exports fell 2.4% in April from a year earlier, down for a fifth straight month. That compared with a 1.8% drop seen by analysts in a Reuters poll.

However, data on capital expenditure offered more encouraging signs for the future. Core machinery orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, rose 3.8% in March, confounding expectations for a 0.7 percent decline.

Furthermore, manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast core orders to jump 15.7% in April-June after a 3.2% decline in the previous quarter.

Easing concerns about the outlook, the Reuters Tankan poll, which tracks the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) closely-watched tankan business survey, found the sentiment index for manufacturers rose to 12 in May, the first improvement in seven months.

The index is expected to rise further to 15 in August.

In Japan, the previous sales tax increase to 8% from 5% in April 2014 hit consumers hard and triggered a sharp economic slump.

Since then Abe has delayed the planned tax hike to 10% twice as he prioritised economic growth over fiscal reforms, despite the industrial world's heaviest public debt burden, which sits at twice the size of Japan's $5 trillion economy.
First Published on May 22, 2019 07:35 am

tags #World News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor oozes sensuality in a white Ralph and Russo ...

Street Dancer: A bare-bodied Varun Dhawan gives a sneak peek into the ...

Bharat: Salman Khan wants National Award for Katrina Kaif and not for ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sunny Deol seems to feel the election heat

Cannes 2019: Elle Fanning faints at the Chopard Trophee dinner, thanks ...

Why Abhishek Bachchan won't reply to Vivek Oberoi’s obnoxious tweet ...

Ellen DeGeneres lauds Dutee Chand for coming out of the closet

83: Ranveer Singh, Sahil Khattar recreate the iconic Tattad Tattad tra ...

Ajay Devgn fell asleep on the sets of his film, is Tabu to be blamed?

In Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Mumbai North and Bangalore North See High ...

Web Series on PM Modi Returns to Eros Now a Month After EC's Ban

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Get Legal Notice for 'BJP Wants to Kil ...

George RR Martin Answers Whether or Not New Books Will Match HBO's Gam ...

Earthquake of 5.8 Magnitude Jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands

SSC Constable GD Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission to Release Co ...

UP B.Ed Answer Key 2019: Rohilkhand University Released Answer Key at ...

Chandrababu Naidu Meets Deve Gowda Amid Efforts to Mobilise Oppn Over ...

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019: Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education to Dec ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty, Sensex likely to open with a positive bi ...

Asia stocks wobble as trade fears overshadow Huawei reprieve

Oil falls after Saudi assurances on market balance, Mideast tensions

BSE Midcap index surged 70% under PM Modi. Check top election picks by ...

In Kanyakumari, Christian fisherfolk suspect foul play in mass deletio ...

Post Avengers: Endgame, Marvel needs to sidestep superhero fatigue and ...

Three-time F1 champion Niki Lauda leaves behind a mourning paddock but ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Murder of PDP's Mohammad Jamal Bhat allegedly ...

Christchurch mosque attacks: New Zealand police charges shooter with t ...

Sale of 10 IL&FS entities underway; board to adopt asset level resolut ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

Mumbai coastal road project: Photographers document marine life, fishe ...

ISRO's PSLV-C46 mission successfully launches Indian radar imaging sat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.