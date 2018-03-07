App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 07, 2018 08:25 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan defence minister says North Korea's intentions unclear, careful analysis needed

Onodera said there was no change to Japan's stance that maximum pressure on North Korea was needed in cooperation with the United States and South Korea.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said on Wednesday that North Korea's intentions were unclear and careful analysis was needed, when asked by reporters about plans for a summit by North and South Korea.

Onodera said there was no change to Japan's stance that maximum pressure on North Korea was needed in cooperation with the United States and South Korea.

He said that for meaningful dialogue to happen, North Korea must take concrete steps towards denuclearisation.

tags #Itsunori Onodera #Japan #North Korea #South Korea #World News

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC