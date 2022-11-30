 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Japan court upholds ban on same-sex marriage but voices rights concern

Reuters
Nov 30, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST

Japan is the only G7 nation that does not allow same-sex marriage, and its constitution defines marriage as based on the mutual consent of both sexes.

A Tokyo court upheld a ban on same-sex marriage on Wednesday but said a lack of legal protection for same-sex families violated their human rights, a comment welcomed by plaintiffs as a step towards aligning Japan with other G7 nations.

Although Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling party has revealed no plans yet to review the matter or propose changes, several senior members support same-sex marriage.

In Wednesday's ruling, the Tokyo district court said the ban was constitutional, but added that the absence of a legal system to protect same-sex families infringed their human rights.

"This is actually a fairly positive ruling," said Nobuhito Sawasaki, one of the lawyers involved in the case.

"While marriage remains between a man and a woman, and the ruling supported that, it also said that the current situation with no legal protections for same-sex families is not good, and suggested something must be done about it," he told Reuters.