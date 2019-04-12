App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 12:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Japan court says Carlos Ghosn detention extended until April 22

The 65-year-old will be held in custody at a detention centre in Tokyo until then, whereupon authorities will either have to press formal charges, release him or re-arrest him if they feel he has other accusations to answer.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A Japanese court on Friday ruled that Carlos Ghosn will remain in detention until April 22, as prosecutors grill the former Nissan boss over allegations of financial misconduct.

The 65-year-old will be held in custody at a detention centre in Tokyo until then, whereupon authorities will either have to press formal charges, release him or re-arrest him if they feel he has other accusations to answer.

Prosecutors are looking into allegations that Ghosn siphoned off some USD 5 million from funds allegedly transferred from Nissan to a dealership in Oman, and spent the money on a luxury superyacht.

Ghosn has not been formally charged over these allegations.

related news

But the tycoon does already face three separate charges. Two of these relate to millions of dollars in salary believed to have been concealed from shareholders. The third charge is that he sought to shift personal investment losses to company books.

Ghosn denies all allegations and lashed out in a video message -- shown on April 9 -- at what he termed a "plot" by "backstabbing" Nissan executives scared of closer integration with French partner firm Renault.

Ghosn's wife Carole has increasingly become a key figure in the case and was questioned by authorities on Thursday.

According to a source close to the matter, some of the USD 5 million for the yacht was funnelled to a British Virgin Islands-listed company -- which has Carole Ghosn registered as president.

The case has bewitched Japan and the business world since the tycoon was arrested out of the blue at a Tokyo airport on November 19 and whisked off to the detention centre.

He spent 108 days in an initial period of custody, in conditions he said he would not wish on his "worst enemy", deprived of his watch, forced to sleep with the light on and forbidden from contact with his loved ones.

He then won bail, stumping up USD 9 million for his freedom and submitting to strict bail conditions including not using the internet or contacting anyone connected to the case.

But in another twist, he was then re-arrested in a dawn raid for more questioning.

His lead defence lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, has filed an appeal to the Supreme Court but warned it would not be a fast process.

Once hailed as Nissan's saviour, Ghosn is fighting to restore his reputation as the firm says an internal investigation uncovered "substantial evidence of blatantly unethical conduct" by the former boss.

He was removed almost immediately from the head of the company and later resigned as boss of Renault as he fights the allegations.

Nissan shareholders have also removed him as a board member.

His lengthy detention has sparked some criticism of the Japanese justice system, derided by some as "hostage justice" as suspects can be held for a long time without formal charges.

Ghosn has said his lawyers have voiced some doubts over whether he will receive a fair trial. Almost every case that comes to trial in Japan results in a conviction.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 12:51 pm

tags #Carlos Ghosn #Japan #World News

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Game of Thrones: For Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark, PIGS were more im ...

Student of The Year 2 trailer launch LIVE updates: Welcome the brand n ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni to pay a hefty price for arguing with the umpires o ...

Student of the Year 2: Karan Johar present another remake of iconic so ...

Sara Ali Khan is missing her mom while wandering on the streets of New ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

The Tashkent Files movie review: We are surprised it didn't catch Elec ...

Amitabh Bachchan's Hilarious Response When Shah Rukh Asked Him for Par ...

Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 Review: Shweta Tripathi's Medical Journey is ...

Ally Shiv Sena Advises BJP to "Speak Less" on Rafale Deal to Avoid Mor ...

Ayushmann Khurrana Scouts Musical Talent Through Jam Sessions

Indians Desperately Want Google to Answer How to Remove Voting Ink as ...

India to Host Australia For Three ODIs in January 2020

Preliminary Inquiry Against Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh in DA Case C ...

Audience Went Into Depression After Watching 'Tubelight,' Says Salman ...

Acer Updates Gaming Portfolio With Predator Helios 700, Predator Orion ...

Army veterans urge President Ram Nath Kovind to stop politicians from ...

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Bihar records lowest voter turnout with 50%, WB tops with 81% in phase ...

Not approaching politics as a star, says Congress' candidate Urmila Ma ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 80 points, Nifty above 11,600 led ...

SpiceJet shares surge on plans to induct 16 Boeing aircraft

Rupee snaps 3-day gaining streak, opens at 69.08 a dollar

Macquarie expects FIIs inflows to stay in H2, but no significant upsid ...

Andhra Pradesh polls: High stakes brawl-ridden battle sees Election Co ...

Julian Assange's journey from a talk in Sweden to a 7-year stay at Ecu ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutar ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

Champions League: Vintage Arsenal show collective flair to suffocate l ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

Jet Airways grounds services to Kolkata, Pune among other destinations ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.