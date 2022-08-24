Japan considering development of new nuclear reactors

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday he has instructed his government to consider developing safer, smaller nuclear reactors, signaling a renewed emphasis on nuclear energy years after many of the country's plants were shut down.
Kishida made the comment at a green transformation conference on bolstering the country's efforts to curb emissions of greenhouse gases. Japan has pledged to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.
Anti-nuclear sentiment and safety concerns rose sharply in Japan after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant disaster, but the government has been pushing for a return to nuclear energy amid worries of power shortages following Russias invasion of Ukraine and a global push to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The government, however, previously insisted it was not considering building new plants or replacing aged reactors. Kishida's comment on Wednesday represents a sharp change from that stance.
Most of Japan's nuclear power plants were taken off line following the Fukushima accident for safety checks under tightened standards.