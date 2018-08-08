App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 10:57 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan bracing as strong typhoon heads for Tokyo

After pounding the area near Tokyo the storm is expected to rake the northeastern part of Honshu before weakening to tropical storm strength and heading out into the Pacific.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Japan is bracing for heavy rains and high winds on Wednesday as a strong typhoon is forecast to make landfall near the capital of Tokyo, the latest storm to hit Japan in recent months.

Typhoon "Shanshan", a Chinese girl's name, is currently a Category 2 typhoon but is expected to weaken slightly as it moves closer to the eastern part of Japan's main island of Honshu, drawing near to Tokyo in the early hours of Thursday and possibly snarling the morning rush hour.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency warned that Tokyo and surrounding areas could get as much as 350 mm (14 inches) of rain in the 24 hours to noon on Thursday, with winds gusting as high as 180 kmh (111 mph).

Shanshan is expected to move extremely slowly, perhaps as slow as 15 kmh (9 mph), meaning intense rain may fall in one area for an extended period.

After pounding the area near Tokyo the storm is expected to rake the northeastern part of Honshu before weakening to tropical storm strength and heading out into the Pacific.

Western Japan, the site of deadly floods in July, will be spared.

Japan has been hit by one weather disaster after another since the start of July, including a record-breaking heatwave that saw temperatures surge to 41.1 Celsius (106 Fahrenheit) and killed at least 132 people as of August 5.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 10:52 am

tags #Japan #World News

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.