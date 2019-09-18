App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 08:28 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan August exports drop 8.2% YoY: Ministry of Finance

The result compared with a 10.9% decrease forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 1.5% drop in July.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Japan's exports fell 8.2% in August from a year earlier, down for a ninth straight month, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

The result compared with a 10.9% decrease forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 1.5% drop in July.

Imports sank 12.0% in the year to August, versus the median estimate of a 11.2% decline.

Close
The trade balance came to a deficit of 136.3 billion yen ($1.26 billion), against the median estimate of a 355.9 billion yen deficit.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 08:18 am

tags #World News

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.