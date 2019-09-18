Japan August exports drop 8.2% YoY: Ministry of Finance

The result compared with a 10.9% decrease forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 1.5% drop in July.
Japan's exports fell 8.2% in August from a year earlier, down for a ninth straight month, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.
The result compared with a 10.9% decrease forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 1.5% drop in July.
Imports sank 12.0% in the year to August, versus the median estimate of a 11.2% decline.
The trade balance came to a deficit of 136.3 billion yen ($1.26 billion), against the median estimate of a 355.9 billion yen deficit.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 08:18 am