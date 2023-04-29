 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Japan approves abortion pill for the first time

AFP
Apr 29, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST

Abortion is legal in Japan up to 22 weeks but consent is usually required from a spouse or partner, and until now a surgical procedure had been the only option.

The ministry said in a notification to healthcare officials on Friday it had approved the drug made by British pharmaceutical company Linepharma. (Representative image)

The abortion pill will become available in Japan for the first time after the health ministry approved the drug used to terminate early-stage pregnancy.

The ministry said in a notification to healthcare officials on Friday it had approved the drug made by British pharmaceutical company Linepharma.

The drugmaker filed its product, a two-step treatment of mifepristone and misoprostol, for approval in Japan in December 2021.