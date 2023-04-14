 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Japan approves $13.5 billion Osaka resort, country's first casino

Reuters
Apr 14, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

The giant resort complex located on Yumeshima, a reclaimed island in Osaka Bay due to hold the World Expo in 2025, will also include hotels, a conference centre, shopping mall, museum and ferry terminal, while high-rollers will have access to an adjacent helicopter pad.

Japan approves $13.5 billion Osaka resort, country's first casino

Japan on Friday approved a plan to build the country's first casino in the western city of Osaka, paving the way for a 1.8 trillion yen ($13.5 billion) resort set to open in 2029, aimed at attracting domestic and international tourist spending.

The giant resort complex located on Yumeshima, a reclaimed island in Osaka Bay due to hold the World Expo in 2025, will also include hotels, a conference centre, shopping mall, museum and ferry terminal, while high-rollers will have access to an adjacent helicopter pad.

Casinos were previously illegal in Japan along with other private gambling, but a 2018 integrated resort (IR) law provided exception to casino games such as poker or baccarat at officially approved establishments as part of an effort to attract tourists.

Japan is seen as a prized market for casino operators because of its affluent population of 126 million and proximity to Asia's wealthy gamblers, although opinion polls have shown many citizens worry about addiction and crime.