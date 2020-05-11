Japan appoints first female central bank executive director

Shimizu, a career central banker, will fill one of the BOJ's nine executive director posts that oversee the institutions' operations ranging from monetary policy, financial markets, economic analysis and the banking syste
Japan's government on Monday appointed Tokiko Shimizu as the central bank's new executive director, who will be the first female official to assume the post.Shimizu, a career central banker, will fill one of the BOJ's nine executive director posts that oversee the institutions' operations ranging from monetary policy, financial markets, economic analysis and the banking system.
First Published on May 11, 2020 07:52 am