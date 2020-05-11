Japan appoints first female central bank executive director

Japan's government on Monday appointed Tokiko Shimizu as the central bank's new executive director, who will be the first female official to assume the post.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Shimizu, a career central banker, will fill one of the BOJ's nine executive director posts that oversee the institutions' operations ranging from monetary policy, financial markets, economic analysis and the banking system.