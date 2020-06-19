App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 03:33 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan Airlines to raise up to $4.7 billion to weather coronavirus slump

Yuji Akasaka told attendees at the company's annual shareholder meeting that JAL has already raised around 200 billion yen from lenders, a spokesman for the airline said.

Reuters

Japan Airlines Co (JAL) plans to raise as much as 500 billion yen ($4.7 billion) to bolster its finances amid a slump in air travel demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the company's president told shareholders on Friday.

Yuji Akasaka told attendees at the company's annual shareholder meeting that JAL has already raised around 200 billion yen from lenders, a spokesman for the airline said.

JAL and local rival ANA Holdings, which has asked lenders for 400 billion yen, have been forced to ground many of their aircraft since bookings collapsed.

Close

Japan's government has said it would provide financial help as part of an economic stimulus package to help the carriers weather a downturn, which the Scheduled Airlines Association of Japan estimates could cost its members as much as 2 trillion yen in lost revenue over the next year.

related news

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 03:29 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Japan Airlines #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Maritime bodies join hands to transport 4,000 Indian seafarers till June 30 on non-commercial basis

Maritime bodies join hands to transport 4,000 Indian seafarers till June 30 on non-commercial basis

India's electricity output falls steeply in first half of June

India's electricity output falls steeply in first half of June

COVID-19 impact | Nearly half of co-working space operated by small players may get vacated

COVID-19 impact | Nearly half of co-working space operated by small players may get vacated

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.