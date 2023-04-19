 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Janet Yellen to lay out US economic priorities on China in Thursday speech

Apr 19, 2023 / 06:23 AM IST

Janet Yellen, who said last week she still hopes to visit Beijing to meet with her new Chinese economic counterparts, will deliver remarks at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies, the Treasury said in a statement.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday will lay out the Biden administration's principal objectives for the U.S.-China economic relationship in a speech in Washington, the Treasury said on Tuesday as tensions between the world's two largest economies has thwarted high-level meetings.

Yellen, who said last week she still hopes to visit Beijing to meet with her new Chinese economic counterparts, will deliver remarks at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies, the Treasury said in a statement.

Yellen's speech will detail the Biden administration's economic priorities on China, including securing U.S. national security interests, fostering "healthy" competition and cooperating, where possible, on global issues such as climate change, debt relief and macroeconomic stability.

Yellen also is expected to highlight U.S. economic strength.