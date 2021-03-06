English
Janet Yellen says higher Treasury yields signal recovery, not inflation

"I don't see that the markets are expecting inflation to rise above the 2% inflation objective that the Fed has as an average inflation rate over the longer run," Yellen said in a PBS Newshour interview.

Reuters
March 06, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST
Janet Yellen (Image: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said higher long-term Treasury debt yields were a sign market participants were anticipating a stronger recovery, not of increased inflation concerns.

She added the United States needs faster job growth than seen during February, but can reach full employment by next year with President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan in place.
