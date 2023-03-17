 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Janet Yellen, Jamie Dimon, Jerome Powell helped clinch First Republic deal with key lawyer

Reuters
Mar 17, 2023 / 06:37 AM IST

The planned rescue package was discussed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) CEO Jamie Dimon earlier this week, two sources familiar with the situation said.

A deal to deposit $30 billion into First Republic Bank (FRC.N) announced on Thursday was put together by top power brokers from the U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co after a steep decline in First Republic's shares, according to sources.

The planned rescue package was discussed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) CEO Jamie Dimon earlier this week, two sources familiar with the situation said.

Citigroup Inc's (C.N) CEO Jane Fraser also reached out to large banks to recruit them to join the rescue effort, two other sources familiar with the matter said.

The prominent figures involved underscore the gravity of the situation in the regional U.S. banking sector, hit by the collapse of SVB Financial (SIVB.O) on Friday and the shutdown of Signature Bank (SBNY.O) on Sunday, the second and third largest bank failures in U.S. history, respectively.