Janet Yellen honors pioneers as US prints first banknotes with women's signatures

Reuters
Dec 09, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday hailed fellow pioneers during the unveiling of the first U.S. banknotes printed with two women's signatures, while calling for "much more" work to advance equity for women and minorities.

Yellen, the first woman to head the Treasury and chair the U.S. Federal Reserve, said the new banknotes being produced at the Treasury’s Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) site in Fort Worth, Texas, were a reminder of the contributions of women who have worked at Treasury and in economics.

She was joined at the site by U.S. Treasury Chief Lynn Malerba, the first Native American to serve in that role, to see $1 and $5 bills being printed with their signatures.

Seeing the bills for the first time, Yellen told Malerba: "Oh my gosh. Here we are."

Asked how she felt, a beaming Yellen told reporters: "Excited. Honored. Thrilled."

The banknotes, to be delivered to the Federal Reserve this month and enter circulation next year, are the first to carry the signature of a female Treasury chief and a Native woman.