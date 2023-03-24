 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Janet Yellen, caught between markets and US Congress, tweaks bank safety message

Mar 24, 2023 / 06:48 AM IST

Yellen is the face of the U.S. government on the issue, and her public comments have sent markets on a roller coaster ride.

For the fourth time in a week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen took a microphone on Thursday aiming to reassure Americans that the U.S. banking system is safe, each time with a subtle shift in message.

But bankers and Wall Street never heard what they fervently wanted: That the government would guarantee all $19.2 trillion in U.S. bank deposits until the banking crisis that erupted two weeks ago calms down.

Becoming more explicit each time she has spoken, Yellen has repeatedly said the U.S. will safeguard deposits but has stopped short of a blanket guarantee, which would insure account balances of any size, including those above the current limit of $250,000.