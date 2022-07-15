 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Janet Yellen blasts Russian officials for continued support of Vladimir Putin

Reuters
Jul 15, 2022 / 06:55 AM IST

Janet Yellen, speaking at the opening session of the gathering of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers in Bali, Indonesia, welcomed Ukraine's finance minister and blamed the negative spillovers of the war "solely" on Russia, a Treasury official said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen condemned Russia's "brutal and unjust war" in Ukraine and said Russian finance officials taking part in a G20 meeting on Friday shared responsibility for the "horrific consequences" of the war.

Yellen, speaking at the opening session of the gathering of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers in Bali, Indonesia, welcomed Ukraine's finance minister and blamed the negative spillovers of the war "solely" on Russia, a Treasury official said.

Russian Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov was in Bali for the meetings, while Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was participating virtually, a source familiar with the matter said.

Reuters
TAGS: #Janet Yellen #Vladimir Putin #World News
first published: Jul 15, 2022 06:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.