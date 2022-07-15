English
    Janet Yellen blasts Russian officials for continued support of Vladimir Putin

    Janet Yellen, speaking at the opening session of the gathering of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers in Bali, Indonesia, welcomed Ukraine's finance minister and blamed the negative spillovers of the war "solely" on Russia, a Treasury official said.

    Reuters
    July 15, 2022 / 06:55 AM IST

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen condemned Russia's "brutal and unjust war" in Ukraine and said Russian finance officials taking part in a G20 meeting on Friday shared responsibility for the "horrific consequences" of the war.

    Russian Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov was in Bali for the meetings, while Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was participating virtually, a source familiar with the matter said.
