Last Updated : May 23, 2019 09:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jamie Oliver’s restaurant chain collapses

Oliver became a household name after his show ‘Naked Chef’ began being aired on BBC, more than a decade ago.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver (Image: Flickr)
Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver (Image: Flickr)
Around 22 restaurants of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver closed down in the United Kingdom, leading to the collapse of his 25-restaurant chain.

According to a CNN Business report, Oliver, who is also an ardent anti-junk food campaigner, declared on May 23 that he is placing his restaurant business under bankruptcy protection, with KPMG having been appointed as the administrator of the bankruptcy proceedings.

Oliver's restaurant chain includes steakhouse Barbecoa, Jamie Oliver's Diner at Gatwick Airport, Fifteen London, and Jamie's Italian chain.

Of these, Jamie Oliver's Diner at Gatwick Airport and Jamie's Italian restaurants will continue to operate as KPMG explores more options for the site.

The report also noted that Jamie's Pizzeria, a popular chain in India, will continue to operate. Oliver also took to Twitter on May 21 on the developments.

Jamie launched his restaurant chain with an aim to refine affordable dining with good quality ingredients. Over the years, the segment became highly competitive with mediocre chains mushrooming that began offering fresh ingredients, leading to those in the business beginning to feel the pinch.

Oliver made immense efforts to revive his business; he pumped millions of pounds into his chains in the past few years but claimed to suffer defeat at the hands of “rising rents, wages, food costs, as well as the impact of Brexit and changing shopping habits”.

Oliver became a household name after his show ‘Naked Chef’ began being aired on BBC. The part-time activist has also been fighting for schools to serve healthier food both in the UK and in the United States.

First Published on May 23, 2019 09:29 pm

