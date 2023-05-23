English
    Jamie Dimon has no plans to step down as JPMorgan CEO anytime soon

    Jamie Dimon, 67, said whenever the board decides on his successor, that person should have the courage to admit mistakes, but move beyond them quickly. The CEO has for years quipped that he’s planning to stay at the biggest US bank for another five years, no matter when he’s asked.

    Bloomberg
    May 23, 2023 / 06:29 AM IST
    Jamie Dimon, whose counterpart at Morgan Stanley just announced he’ll depart in the next 12 months, said he’s still invigorated and has no plans to quit anytime soon.

    “I can’t do this forever, I know that,” the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief executive officer said at the firm’s Investor Day Monday. “My intensity is the same. I think when I don’t have that intensity, I should leave.”

    Dimon, 67, said whenever the board decides on his successor, that person should have the courage to admit mistakes, but move beyond them quickly. The CEO has for years quipped that he’s planning to stay at the biggest US bank for another five years, no matter when he’s asked.

    Asked by Wells Fargo & Co. analyst Mike Mayo on Monday how many more years he plans to stay CEO, Dimon joked: “Three and a half.”

    Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman, 64, said on Friday that he plans to step down as CEO within the next year and assume the role of executive chairman.

