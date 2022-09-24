English
    Jaishankar and Russian counterpart Lavrov discuss bilateral cooperation, G-20

    The meeting came just hours before Jaishankar's address to the high-level UN General Assembly's general debate.

    PTI
    September 24, 2022 / 11:27 PM IST
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here for a "wide-ranging" conversation that included "bilateral cooperation, Ukraine, G-20 and UN reforms.

    "A wide-ranging conversation with FM Sergey Lavrov at #UNGA 77. Discussed our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on Ukraine, G-20 and UN reforms," Jaishankar tweeted. The meeting came just hours before Jaishankar's address to the high-level UN General Assembly's general debate. Lavrov is also scheduled to address the General Assembly on Saturday.
