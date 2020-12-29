MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Jair Bolsonaro says COVID-19 vaccine will be available to Brazilians five days after approval

The president told journalists the Health Ministry would only buy a vaccine with a strong recommendation from Anvisa and it would be distributed equally among Brazil's states.

Reuters
December 29, 2020 / 08:10 AM IST
Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil | “To his base, he can simply do no wrong. It’s the rest of Brazil, and the world, that is left to count the cost,” writes Dan Stewart, Times International editor. (Image: Reuters)

Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil | “To his base, he can simply do no wrong. It’s the rest of Brazil, and the world, that is left to count the cost,” writes Dan Stewart, Times International editor. (Image: Reuters)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday a COVID-19 vaccine would be available in the country within five days of being approved by federal health regulator Anvisa.

The president told journalists the Health Ministry would only buy a vaccine with a strong recommendation from Anvisa and it would be distributed equally among Brazil's states.

Bolsonaro, who was infected with COVID-19 in July, has sought to downplay the severity of the virus and said he will not agree to be vaccinated.
Reuters
TAGS: #coronavirus #World News
first published: Dec 29, 2020 07:59 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India may approve Oxford vaccine in a few days; travellers require vaccine passports next year

Coronavirus Essential | India may approve Oxford vaccine in a few days; travellers require vaccine passports next year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.