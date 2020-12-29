Jair Bolsonaro says COVID-19 vaccine will be available to Brazilians five days after approval

Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil | “To his base, he can simply do no wrong. It’s the rest of Brazil, and the world, that is left to count the cost,” writes Dan Stewart, Times International editor. (Image: Reuters)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday a COVID-19 vaccine would be available in the country within five days of being approved by federal health regulator Anvisa.

The president told journalists the Health Ministry would only buy a vaccine with a strong recommendation from Anvisa and it would be distributed equally among Brazil's states.

Bolsonaro, who was infected with COVID-19 in July, has sought to downplay the severity of the virus and said he will not agree to be vaccinated.