Jailbreaking AI chatbots is tech’s new pastime

Bloomberg
Apr 10, 2023 / 07:00 AM IST

The Jailbreak Chat website created by computer science student Alex Albert. Photographer: Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg

You can ask ChatGPT, the popular chatbot from OpenAI, any question. But it won’t always give you an answer.

Ask for instructions on how to pick a lock, for instance, and it will decline. “As an AI language model, I cannot provide instructions on how to pick a lock as it is illegal and can be used for unlawful purposes,” ChatGPT recently said.

This refusal to engage in certain topics is the kind of thing Alex Albert, a 22-year-old computer science student at the University of Washington, sees as a puzzle he can solve. Albert has become a prolific creator of the intricately phrased AI prompts known as “jailbreaks.” It’s a way around the litany of restrictions artificial intelligence programs have built in, stopping them from being used in harmful ways, abetting crimes or espousing hate speech. Jailbreak prompts have the ability to push powerful chatbots such as ChatGPT to sidestep the human-built guardrails governing what the bots can and can’t say.

“When you get the prompt answered by the model that otherwise wouldn’t be, it’s kind of like a video game — like you just unlocked that next level,” Albert said.