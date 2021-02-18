MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Jaguar Land Rover to cut 2,000 jobs globally

"The full review of the Jaguar Land Rover organisation is already underway," the company said in an emailed statement.

Reuters
February 18, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Jaguar Land Rover said it would cut 2,000 jobs from its global salaried workforce, just days after announcing its luxury Jaguar brand will be entirely electric by 2025 and e-models of its entire lineup will be launched by 2030.

"The full review of the Jaguar Land Rover organisation is already underway," the company said in an emailed statement.

"We anticipate a net reduction of around 2,000 people from our global salaried workforce in the next financial year," it said.

However, it added that the organisational review did not impact hourly paid, manufacturing employees.

JLR, owned by India's Tata Motors, said earlier that its Land Rover brand will launch six fully electric models over the next five years, with the first in 2024.

Close

Related stories

Known for its iconic, high-performance E-Type model in the 1960s and 1970s, Jaguar faces the same challenges as many other carmakers as it transitions to electric vehicles while trying to retain the feeling and power of a luxury combustion engine model.

Last month, Tata Motors said it was concerned by semiconductor shortages and Brexit-related supply disruptions as its luxury car sales recover, although the Indian automaker added these had not yet hit production.

Tata Motors posted three straight quarters of losses as the COVID-19 crisis dented sales, exacerbating uncertainties over Britain's exit from the European Union, weak demand and rising costs, but had bounced back to clock a profit in its third quarter to the end of December.

The 2,000 reduction in JLR's non-factory jobs was reported earlier on Wednesday by Sky News.

(Reporting by Derek Francis and Nandakumar D in Bengaluru; Editing by Franklin Paul, Kirsten Donovan)
Reuters
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Companies #World News
first published: Feb 18, 2021 08:01 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.