Jack Ma mocks hiring process of top companies; says he'd struggle to get a job at Alibaba today

Alibaba founder Jack Ma feels that he may not be able to land a job in the company today.

Why does he think so?

The reason behind his thinking is that many top companies prefer people with high educational qualifications over those with out-of-the box ideas.

"People judge you by your diploma. They would think ’hey, we’re got a group of people from Harvard, we've got people from Stanford, and you are from nowhere," said Ma.

The former English teacher was speaking at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore about the flaws in the hiring system. He even said that the stress on academic performance is unfair to out-of-box thinkers.