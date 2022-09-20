Jack Dorsey to be summoned in Twitter-Musk lawsuit today

Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter Inc, will be questioned under oath on Tuesday morning in the social media company's lawsuit against his longtime friend Elon Musk, as part of the court fight over their $44 billion acquisition deal, according to a report.

The former Twitter chief executive, who stepped down last year, had been a strong advocate for Musk's $44 billion acquisition bid. Dorsey will be questioned by attorneys from both sides via Zoom on Tuesday, as per CNN.

Shortly after the acquisition was announced, Dorsey tweeted: "Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness."

As late as July, Musk retracted his offer, accusing the company of failing to comply with his contract to provide information regarding the prevalence of bots. Since then, dozens of people, banks and funds have been subpoenaed in the legal fight playing out in Delaware. The push to gather information and interview important figures in the deal comes ahead of an expedited schedule for the trial, slated to begin on October 17, according to Bloomberg.

Dorsey was also subpoenaed earlier by Musk's team for a wide range of information, including all documents and communications regarding the merger agreement as well as those "reflecting, referring to, or relating to the impact or effect of false or spam accounts on Twitter's business and operations".

Earlier this year, in July, Musk terminated his deal with Twitter on the claims of falsified numbers of fake and spam accounts on the micro-blogging platform. This was followed by Twitter suing Musk for the termination of the agreement.

The deposition comes as Musk's team expands its case against Twitter. A judge earlier this month said that Musk could add to his claims based on the whistleblower disclosure by former Twitter head of security Peiter Zatko, who accuses the company of serious security vulnerabilities that put its users, investors, and US national security at risk.

Last week, Musk's team publicly filed its updated counterclaims, which allege that Zatko's disclosure and the events surrounding it "have revealed that the misrepresentations regarding mDAU [monetiseable daily active users] were only one component of a broader conspiracy among Twitter executives to deceive the public, its investors, and the government about the dysfunction at the heart of the company."

Countering the allegations, Twitter has said that Zatko's allegations paint a "false narrative" of the company and that Musk's claims are "factually inaccurate, legally insufficient and commercially irrelevant".

The trial is scheduled to begin on October 17 and last for five days.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.