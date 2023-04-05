 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
J.P.Morgan puts India's HCL on 'negative catalyst watch' ahead of Q4 results

Reuters
Apr 05, 2023 / 07:09 AM IST

J.P.Morgan said it expects HCL to negatively surprise analyst expectations, while also seeing downside risks to demand and growth commentary for Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS), which is India's top IT services provider, and Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS), from financial year 2023-24.

J.P.Morgan on Tuesday placed Indian IT services provider HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS) on "negative catalyst watch" ahead of the earnings season, citing the highest near-term risks for the company.

"We remain cautious on the IT sector as we see downside risks to earnings and multiples from the weak fourth quarter prints and FY24 guidance," the brokerage said in a note.

"The lack of a stated target of double-digit revenue growth in FY24, an uncertain macro environment in addition to an unexpected CEO exit (for TCS), put estimates and multiples at risk, in our view," J.P.Morgan said.